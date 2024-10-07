Jigra to Vettaiyan, 7 theatrical releases set to storm on Dussehra 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 7 theatrical releases set to storm on Dussehra 2024

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12 this year. People also know it as Vijayadashami. According to religious beliefs, this festival is celebrated in memory of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. If you want to make this day even more special, then you can watch these 7 films releasing in theatres. From Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Vettaiyan' to Alia Bhatt's 'Jigar', these seven films with make a splash on big screens this Dussehra.

Vettaiyan: The Hunter

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's most awaited film 'Vettaiyan: The Hunter' is an upcoming action drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film will be released on October 10 in several languages ​​including Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Thalaiva, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Fasil and Rana Daggubati will also be seen in the film.

Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru

There has been a buzz among the people for a long time about the upcoming Telugu language film 'Sri Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru'. The film is going to be released on October 10 during the festival of Dussehra. This film will clash with Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' in Telugu cinema. Directed by Satish Vegesna, it is a family drama film.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's upcoming film 'Jigra' is going to be released not only in Hindi language but also in Telugu. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will be released on October 11. The story of 'Jigra' revolves around the life of Satya, who embarks on a mission to free her brother from jail. Manoj Pahwa is also playing an important role in the film. Alia is not only playing the lead role in the film but she is also its producer.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will also release on October 11. The Bollywood film deals with a newly wed couple who lose a personal CD and how this incident leaves their lives upside down.

Vishwam

'Vishwam', this upcoming action-adventure film directed by Srinu Vaitla, is all set to rock the theatres. This is actor Gopichand's first film with filmmaker Srinu Vaitla. This film, which is releasing on October 11, will have action and comedy together.

Maa Nanna Superhero

Sudheer Babu will be seen playing the lead role in the emotional drama film 'Maa Nanna Superhero'. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film revolves around the life of a man who lives with two fathers in his life. If you are fond of watching light comedy films, then you must watch 'Maa Nanna Superhero' in theatres on October 11.

Martin

Dhruv Sarja starrer 'Martin' is all set to hit the theatres on October 11. Directed by AP Arjun, the film is an action thriller. The story of the film revolves around the life of Martin who embarks on a journey to confront the evil forces that threaten the country. Apart from Dhruv Sarja, Anveshi Jain is also going to be seen in the film.

