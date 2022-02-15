Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer to release in theatres on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey release date out

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Jersey' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Tuesday, the makers announced the new release date of the film. The sports drama which was earlier slated to release on December 31, 2021 will now hit the silver screens on 14th April 2022.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "JERSEY' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED: 14 APRIL... #Jersey - starring #ShahidKapoor and #MrunalThakur - to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022... Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri."

In the sports film, Shahid will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur who was most recently seen in 'Dhamaka'. He will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. The film follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. While the film features Shahid as the protagonist, it also stars his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

Jersey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid Kapoor is set to collaborate with South star Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna for his upcoming series helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.