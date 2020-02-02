Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F starrer registers growth

Jawani Jaaneman box office collection day 2: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer shows improvement from Day 1 collection

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman opened to dull box office response on its first day with the film managing to collect little over Rs 3.24 crore, however, after the positive reviews and weekend kicking in with full swing the film was expected to pick up. Looks like the movie's collection will show an upward trend as expected.Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection day 2 is expected to be around Rs 5.5 crore.

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F and the actress is being praised for her performance and despite two big names in the film, Alaya is able to register herself in the audience's mind. Saif is making his comeback to comedy genre after a series of intense roles in movies such as Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. This Nitin Kakkar directorial also stars actress Tabu.

This is after a gap of 20 years that Tabu and Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space. they were last seen together in 1999 release Hum Sath Sath Hain.Jawaani Jaaneman is about an immature, party-loving guy Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) who refuses to grow up, and needs a 21-year-old daughter (Alaya F) out of wedlock to make him come to terms with his reality.

The film's music has been doing well and the recreated version of Saif's iconic Ole Ole has been a raging hit.

Jawaani Jaaneman had no big simultaneous release, however, the film faces tough competition from Street Dancer 3D, Panga and earlier released Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that also stars Saif Ali Khan as Udhay Bhan Singh Rathore.