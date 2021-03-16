Image Source : FILE IMAGE Indian short film 'Bittu' out of Oscars race

Director Karishma Dev Dube's "Bittu" is out of the Oscars race in the Best Live Action Short Film segment. The film, which had advanced to the 10 films shortlist last month, failed to book a spot in the final five at the Academy Award nominations, announced by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas on Monday from London. The five nominees in the category are "Feeling Through", "The Letter Room", "The Present", "Two Distant Strangers" and "White Eye".

Film and award watchers from India had pinned their hope on the 17-minute-long film, set on the day of the tragic 2013 Bihar school meal poisoning where 23 children died.

"Bittu" is presented by Indian Women Rising (IWR), a cinema collective that was recently formed by Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Guneet Monga and Ruchikaa Kapoor. The film managed to attract the critics' attention with its stellar screenplay and performances.

Bittu, a heartwarming story has had a stellar festival run with more than 18 festivals and multiple wins. Having screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts (where Karishma won the best director award) Bittu also came to India with Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Based on a true story, Bittu is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accidental poisoning at school. From casting real children amongst the valleys of the Himalayas to shooting against the backdrop of the mountains, the film offers a visually aesthetic as well as an authentic experience, to its viewers.

Meanwhile, the 93rd Academy Awards, which were postponed from their usual February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 25 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre as well as Union Station.

