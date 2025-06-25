Govinda set to make comeback after 6 years, shares video to announce his new film 'Duniyadari' | Watch Bollywood actor Govinda is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 6-year hiatus. The actor shared a fun clip on Instagram and announced his forthcoming film. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja'.

New Delhi:

Bollywood veteran actor Govinda is returning to the big screen after six years. The Coolie No. 1 actor surprised his fans on Tuesday by sharing a fun clip and announced his upcoming film 'Duniyadari'. His post has created a wave of excitement among fans. Known for his unbeatable comedy timing and dance moves, Govinda took to his official Instagram handle and shared a fun video, writing, "Doing rehearsal for my forthcoming film duniyadari."

While details about the film's plot are still under wraps. Fans and his followers have expressed their excitement over the comeback of Govinda and flooded the comment section with supportive and heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Always hero no 1 all in one complete actor REAL SUPERSTAR." Another user commented, "Can’t wait to see it so good to see you what a man you are." The video has garnered over 11 million views, more than 3 lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

Check the post below:

Earlier this week, Govinda shared a picture of himself, which got everyone's attention. He posted a picture featuring a new moustache and sunglasses, which left fans confused. Along with this, he also uploaded a video of himself walking towards the camera with his signature style.

It is significant to note that the film 'Duniyadari' marks Govinda's return after his last film appearance in 2019. He was featured in Sikander Bharti's directorial 'Rangeela Raja' in 2019 alongside Mishikka Chaurasia and Karan Aanand in the lead roles.

Moreover, Govinda's old statement that he offered the lead role in Hollywood director James Cameron's Avatar has again caught everybody's attention. In a candid conversation with Uorfi Javed on her YouTube channel, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, revealed whether Govinda was offered the role in Avatar.

