Sardaar Ji 3 row: Mika Singh slams Diljit Dosanjh with 'nation first' jibe over working with actor Hania Aamir Famous singer Mika Singh has criticised Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming horror comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. By sharing an Instagram note, the singer said the country comes first, and any person should 'think twice' before taking any step.

Singer Mika Singh has slammed Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming horror comedy film 'Sardar Ji 3'. Taking to the Instagram handle on Wednesday, Mika Singh reshared a note criticising "fake singer" Diljit, who has acted "irresponsibly" by releasing content featuring an artist from "across the border".

Mika Singh criticises Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 row

Mika said that the country comes first, and any person should 'think twice' before taking any step. The post reads, "Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice, especially when our nation’s dignity is involved."

Mika Singh also mentions Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal

Moreover, the 'Mauja Hi Mauja' singer also mentioned how Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's romantic drama film 'Abir Gulaal' was not allowed to release in India. "There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared, leaving fans betrayed and helpless," reads the note.

For the unversed, the 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy started when Diljit Dosanjh released the trailer of the film on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The official trailer of the horror-comedy features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit. Soon after the trailer was released, protests erupted on social media. It is significant to note that the makers have decided to skip the film's release in India, and it will now premiere overseas on June 27, 2025.

