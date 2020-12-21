Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar twin in yellow on their first pre-wedding ceremony-'Chiksa'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUHAR KHAN AND ZAID DARBAR Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar twin in yellow on their first pre-wedding ceremony

Bigg Boss contestant and actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar's pre-wedding celebrations have begun already. The couple, who is known for their twinning style and fashion, paired themselves in 'Yellow' for their first pre-wedding ritual 'Chiksa'. Gauahar Khan wore a light yellow blouse with a combination of pink and yellow lehenga, which she paired with a heavy dupatta. To complete her look, the actress wore a maang teeka. Zaid, on the other hand, wore a yellow kurta with white pyjama.

In the first picture, the couple looked gorgeous together as they gave a romantic pose, holding each other's hands. While the next photo had them seated on a decorated swing.

Gauahar captioned the post as: "When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa."

Earlier, the actress shared a glimpse of their love story in an animated video. Their 'Happily Ever After' with Zaid, started during lockdown. Gauahar's Instagram video features a caricature version of the couple. The video narrates their love story, with the tunes and sounds of the cover version of the song, "Best day of my life".

The couple had confirmed that they will be tying the knot on Christmas, December 25. Taking to their Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid shared a lovely post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a few pictures in which the duo can be seen in colorful traditional outfits.

She also shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

'Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."