The Body, starring Emraan Hashmi, to release on December 13

Emraan Hashmi will be seen in suspense thriller The Body

Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Netflix series Bard of Blood, is gearing up for the release of his suspense thriller The Body. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, The Body will release on December 13. The film is inspired by the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo.

"The Body" revolves around a police officer's search for a body gone missing from a morgue. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

The makers have also unveiled the movie's official poster in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass.

"This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th," Emraan wrote on Instagram.

"The Body" is based under Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Emraan will also feature in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre.

(With IANS inputs)