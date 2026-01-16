Ek Din teaser out now: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan's film to release in May 2026 | Watch The chemistry between Junaid and Sai in Ek Din teaser seems organic and flawless. This film will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

New Delhi:

After Maharaja and Loveyapa, Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is making headlines with his upcoming film Ek Din. The poster was released yesterday, along with the announcement of the release date. Today, Friday, the makers have released the film's teaser.

Sai Pallavi stars opposite Junaid in the lead role. In the teaser, the two are seen making waves with their chemistry.

Junaid and Sai come together in a romantic-drama

This film starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi is being produced by Junaid's father and actor, Aamir Khan. The film's teaser was released on Aamir Khan Productions' YouTube channel. It begins beautifully. Sai and Junaid look at each other in a mirror. Junaid says, 'I really like your smile, Meera. I don't know if I'll win your heart or not.' Later, the two spend precious moments together in snowy landscapes.

The teaser of Ek din is full of mushy scenes, while at the end, the two also seem to be suffering from possible heartbreaks.

Watch the teaser here:

Ek Din release date

The chemistry between Junaid and Sai seems organic and flawless. This film will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. For the unversed, the Bollywood movie is directed by Sunil Pandey.

Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut

Sai Pallavi is making her Bollywood debut with this film. In the teaser of Ek Din, her speaking style has a touch of South Indian accent. However, her screen presence is remarkable. The film's teaser is receiving positive reactions from netizens.

After Ek din, Sai will be seen in another Bollywood film, Ramayan Part 1. The Diwali 2026 releases features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles.

Is Ek Din a remake of a Thai film?

Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the Thai film 'One Day'. The discussion surrounding this has intensified after the poster was released yesterday. X users have even accused the makers of copying the original film's poster.

Also Read: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Movie Review- Vir Das's film falls flat with illogical action and forced comedy