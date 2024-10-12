Dussehra 2024 Special: Ra.One to Kahaani, Bollywood films that showcased essence of the festival

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dussehra 2024 Special

Bollywood movies have been known for glorifying Indian festivals and showcasing our rich traditions on the large screens beautifully. Most of the Hindi films have a protagonist and a lead antagonist, but there are films which are closely inspired by Ramayana's Raavan. On the occasion of Vijay Dashami, let us take a look at the list of Hindi films that truly captured the essence of Dussehra.

Ra.One

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, the film's name is itself evident that Ra.One's storyline has deep connection with Raavan's character. Arjun Rampal played the titular character of Ra.One in the film.

Kahaani

Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role, the film perfectly showcased the representations of the good's triumph over evil. In the film, on the occasion of Dussehra, Vidya's character finds the killer of her husband and kills him.

Prem Granth

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Shammi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in important roles, the film majorly deals with the subject of rape. In the climax scene of the film, Madhuri's character Kajri is seen tying her rapist to Ravan's effigy and burning him to death.

Delhi 6

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's film is also based on the lines of Dussehra. The characters and story shown in the film revolve around Dussehra in many ways. It was released in 2009.

Kalank

Released in 2019, the Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt-starrer Kalank features one song titled 'Gore More Pardesiya' which celebrates the festival of Dussehra. In the song, Alia's character meets Varun's character, behind whom the effigy of Ravan is burning.