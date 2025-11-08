Did Deepika Padukone speak about being replaced in Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘It will be special, but…’? While talking about adding herself to each role, Deepika Padukone spoke about other actress doing her roles. Read further know what exactly did the global star say.

Bollywood Deepika Padukone often remains in headlines for reason than one. The global star, who will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, their 6 collaboration together, recently spoke about her journey in the film industry and amid all this, a statement by the actress has grabbed attention.

While talking about adding herself to each role, Deepika spoke about other actress doing her roles. Read further know what exactly did Deepika say.

Did Deepika just react to Kalki 2898 AD sequel replacement?

While talking about relatability, Deepika Padukone told CNBC-TV18 that with every character that she plays there is a little bit of her. 'As an actor, you take what is written along with the vision of the director and then the actor comes in and makes it special'.

Now this is where, DP grabbed Reddit users' attention when she said, 'There's no role that no actor cannot play. Everyone can do everything. 'If I am not the in the movie and someone else does it, it will be as special. But also what I can do, the other person may cannot do, because I am bringing myself into that and probably that's what makes it relatable'.

As soon as the video went viral, Reddit users guessed if Deepika means that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD may cast another actress in the role of Sumathi in the sequel but it won't be what she could have brought on the table.

What is Kalki 2898 AD controversy?

Reportedly Deepika Padukone had stipulated working in eight-hour shifts for the films 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel after the birth of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. She made this demand to the producers, which was rejected and Deepika left both films.

Deepika even broke her silence on the same and had said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, 'I don't want to name names, as it might make it a big issue. But it's a well-known fact that many male actors work eight-hour days. Some work eight hours a day from Monday to Friday and don't work on weekends. But it's no secret that many superstars, male superstars, have been working eight-hour days in the Indian film industry. They've been doing this for years. It's never made headlines.'

