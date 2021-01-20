Image Source : TWITTER/DIVYADUTTA25 Dhaakad: Divya Dutta gears in 'menacing' avatar as Rohini for Kangana Ranaut starrer; check first look poster

After revealing Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's first look. The makers of Dhaakad unveiled the first look poster of Divya Dutta on Wednesday. Divya who plays the role of Rohini in the film took to her Twitter account and shared the first look. She is looking absolutely bold and dauntless in the poster. Divya captioned the poster, "She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021."

Divya's look is sure to turn heads as she nails it. Divya can be seen donning a green saree draped in a unique style. Oxidised jewellery, red alta (color) on both her hand, feet and a cigarette with smoke compliments her rustic avatar.

Kangana Ranaut also shared her first look from the film as Agent Agni. She took to her Twitter handle and shared, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India’s first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

Arjun Rampal who will be essaying a role of an antagonist, Rudraveer aced his look. He shared the first look poster and wrote, "Boom Collision symbol Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!"

Kangana had unveiled the teaser of the film in August last year. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad is slated to release on October 1, 2021.