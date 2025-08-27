'Deva Shree Ganesha' to 'Gajanana', a look at Bollywood’s most iconic Ganesh songs On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, music lovers can listen to the following Ganesha songs to elevate their festive mood.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the year's most anticipated and unique festivals, which is celebrated with utmost devotion to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27.

Over the years, Bollywood has made a lot of memorable Ganpati songs, which include aartis and upbeat dance songs. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, music lovers can listen to the following Ganesha songs to elevate their festive mood.

A look at Bollywood’s most iconic Ganesh songs

1. Deva Shree Ganesha

Deva Shree Ganesha from the 2012 movie 'Agneepath' is one of the most powerful and energetic Ganpati songs in Bollywood. Sung by Ajay Gogavale and composed by Ajay-Atul. The lyrics of this song were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It features Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and showcases the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

2. Bappa

The song 'Bappa' from the movie 'Banjo' was sung by Vishal Dadlani and composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of this song were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features Riteish Deshmukh and Nagris Fakhri. For the unversed, the movie 'Banjo' was released in 2016 and directed by Ravi Jadhav.

3. Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Varun Dhawan's starrer 'Judwa 2' features a dance-worthy Ganpati song titled 'Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya'. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and the music of this energetic song is composed by Sajid Wajid. It is written by Danish Sabri. The 2017 movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher and others in the key roles.

4. Mourya Re

The song 'Mourya Re' from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Don' is perfect for your Ganesh Chaturthi playlist. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and composed by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca and Shankar Mahadevan. However, Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics of this song.

5. Gajanana

The song 'Gajanana' from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani' is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, and the lyrics were penned by Prashant Ingole. The 2015 film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Listening to these energetic and soulful Ganpati songs will keep your festive vibes joyful.

