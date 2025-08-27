Box office collection [26 August 2025]: Coolie beats War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha holds strong on Tuesday Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' overtakes Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' in Indian box office on their second Tuesday. Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha continues to earn well even after 33 days of its release.

New Delhi:

Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie', released on August 14, continued to attract audience at the Indian box office and beat Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' collections on Tuesday. Notably, both films were released on the same day, but despite this, they both entered the Rs 200 crore club within 13 days of their theatrical release.

However, when several other films, which were released in August lost their charm at the box office, there's a film, 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which has been performing well at the box office despite being released in July 2025. The animated film collected Rs 1.65 crore on its day 33. Read on to know the detailed box office report here.

Coolie collects Rs 3.66 crore on second Tuesday

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial 'Coolie', which collected Rs 229.65 crore at the Indian box office in its first week, witnessed a drop in its earnings but still managed to collect more than Hrithik Roshan's War 2 on its thirteenth day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the gangster drama film collected Rs 3.66 crore on its second Tuesday. It features South superstar Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and others in the key roles.The film has collected Rs 264.26 crore so far in India.

War 2 inches towards Rs 230 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 saw a growth in its earnings on its day 13 (second Tuesday) as compared to the previous day (second Monday). Ayan Mukerji's film collected Rs 2.15 crore on day 12 and minted Rs 2.75 crore on day 13. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 230 crore in the coming days, as the total India's box office collection is recorded at Rs 227.25 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha manages to earn Rs 1.65 crore on its day 33

Ashwin Kumar's action epic film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has been performing well since its release. The animated film did a business of 1.65 crore on its fifth Tuesday (day 33). The film had an overall occupancy of 12.9% on August 26, 2025. The movie has earned Rs 234.75 crore across India.

