Deepika Padukone on COVID delaying The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan: 3rd wave wasn't anticipated

Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with his Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan for the Bollywood remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starter The Intern. Big B joined the project which originally starred Deepika opposite veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! and Maidaan fame will direct the film. After the announcement of the new cast, the movie was eyeing Summer 2022 release. However, there has been no update on it yet. Recently, Deepika shared that the movie has been delayed because of the third COVID-19 wave and the makers did not anticipate the health emergency. She told MidDay, "The third wave threw a few things off course."

Separately, Deepika is also working with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial-- Project K.

Deepika further added that they are planning to begin the shoot of the film by end of this year or early 2023. Deepika is also producing the project with Sunir Khetarpal.

Directed by Nancy Meyers, the original film revolved around a 70-year-old widower (Robert De Niro) who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website, where he forms an unlikely friendship with the company's workaholic CEO Jules, played by Anne Hathaway. The Intern, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros, was a box office success, grossing USD 195 million worldwide. Meyers also served as the writer and producer on the film.

Akshat Ghidiyal and Mitesh Shah have been credited for the adapted screenplay and dialogues on the upcoming Indian version. Athena ENM and Warner Bros India are jointly producing the project along with Deepika's Ka Productions. Chrome Pictures is attached as co-producer.

Deepika's latest release Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.