Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi's Darbaan trailer leaves internet impressed

Darbaan will make its way to theatres on April 2

After impressing the audience with his performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn's superhit film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, actor Sharad Kelkar is back with his next film. The film features him with Sharab Hashmi in key roles. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of National Award-winning director Bipin Nadkari. Story of Darbaan revolves around a boy and his caretaker. Darbaan explores the bond that defies the social and economic gap between them. The bond gets carried forward by the son of Sharad and the film captures the events that follow. Darbaan is based on a short story by Nobel Prize winner Rabindra Nath Tagore.

Sharad took to Instagram to share the trailer with his fans and wrote, "Darbaan trailer on this auspicious day presenting the trailer of my upcoming film"

While Sharab Hashmi plays the role of the caretaker, Sharad plays the grown-up version of the boy’s character.

The trailer of Darbaan has been getting a lot of praise on the social media and many users have been sharing their reaction on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Sharing reaction to the trailer, a twitter user wrote, “Guys its Good content always win.. Darbaan looks a sure shot winner!”

Another user praised the actor for their performance and wrote, “Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in this amazing trailer”

Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in this amazing trailer #DarbaanTrailer https://t.co/mu6aymCYjY — Dhoni❤ (@iamvaishali6) March 11, 2020

“We need more such films like Darbaan.. what a mesmerising trailer.., “

“This trailer will be really outstanding. Kudos to the makers of this movie. what a mesmerising trailer.”

Darbaan is set to hit the theatres on April 2.