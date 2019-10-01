Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan all set to win hearts as Chulbul Pandey in latest teaser video, watch

Salman Khan is back in his cop avatar as Chulbul Pandey in the latest teaser video. The film, also starring Sonakshi Sinha releases on December 20.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 12:35 IST
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan all set to win hearts as Chulbul Pandey in latest teaser video, watch 

He is fierce, bold and entertaining. Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3 and, we can't keep calm. A new teaser video featuring Salman in his popular cop avatar is out now.

Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan shared Dabangg 3 teaser video and said, "Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you!#Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey".

In Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha is playing Rajjo (Chulbul Pandey's wife) and popular South actor Sudeep will be seen as the baddie. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is making her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer.

Talking about the same Salman Khan, in a recent press meeet said, "She is good that's why she is in Dabangg 3. In Dabangg 1, her father Mahesh Manjrekar played an important role, and now we have her".

The film, directed by Pravhudeva, is all set to release on December 20, 2019.

