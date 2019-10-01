Image Source : YOUTUBE Dabangg 3: Salman Khan all set to win hearts as Chulbul Pandey in latest teaser video, watch

He is fierce, bold and entertaining. Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3 and, we can't keep calm. A new teaser video featuring Salman in his popular cop avatar is out now.

Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan shared Dabangg 3 teaser video and said, "Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you!#Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey".

In Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha is playing Rajjo (Chulbul Pandey's wife) and popular South actor Sudeep will be seen as the baddie. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is making her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer.

Talking about the same Salman Khan, in a recent press meeet said, "She is good that's why she is in Dabangg 3. In Dabangg 1, her father Mahesh Manjrekar played an important role, and now we have her".

The film, directed by Pravhudeva, is all set to release on December 20, 2019.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page