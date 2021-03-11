Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Chehre Teaser Out: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi fight for justice in Rumy Jafry's film. Watch video

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming outing 'Chehre' have finally surprised the fans with the teaser which released on Thursday. The 45-seconds-long video happens to be a gripping one and begins with the voice of Annu Kapoor speaking about the real nature of humans as to how there is no one who hasn't committed a single crime. Next comes the voice of Emraan who speaks about how an innocent person gets caught for doing wrong while last but not the least Big B speaks about how the verdicts given out by the judiciary are mere rulings and not justice. The film has got a new release date and will hit the theatres on April 9 this year.

Taking to Twitter. Emraan Hashmi shared the teaser and wrote alongside, "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now: http://bit.ly/ChehreTeaser Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April."

The film was earlier slated to release on April 30 however the date was revised by the makers. Apart from the three, the film also stars--Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Till last year the film also featured actress Rhea Chakraborty who got emboiled in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The makers shared the poster which featured everyone except Rhea who had previously shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019. She was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

Coming back to the film, it is directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The upcoming film happens to be a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time.