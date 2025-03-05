Celebs who had a beef with Sandeep Reddy Vanga courtesy Animal and Kabir Singh Sandeep Reddy Vanga has so far made two films in Hindi, 'Kabir Singh' and 'Animal', and has opened gates for several controversies amid these two. So far, the filmmaker has had disputes and differences with many celebrities regarding the subject of his films. Let's have a look at them here.

Recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said in an interview that in the coming five years, he will make a film without a lead hero. The Animal filmmaker also added that the female audience might also be happy with this decision. For those who didn't catch the sarcasm, Vanga is criticised for showing alpha male, violent hero characters in his films like Kabir Singh and Animal. Due to this, he has also had disputes with several celebrities and journalists. Let's have a look at some of them here.

Javed Akhtar

Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared on a TV reality show where a contestant said that she did not like Sandeep Reddy's film Animal because in it, the hero asks the heroine to lick his shoe. The contestant also said that Javed Akhtar has also said about your film that it is dangerous for the society. On this, Sandeep told the contestant, 'If Javed ji was not a lyricist, story writer, then I would have taken his words seriously.'

Kiran Rao

Director Kiran Rao also called Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' anti-women. On this, the Animal director said, 'When you do not know anything, then you should remain silent. Someone should tell Kiran that in Aamir Khan's film 'Dil', the girl with whom his character tries to force himself, later falls in love with the same girl. Now tell me which film was anti-women.' For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao is Aamir Khan's ex-wife.

Adil Hussain

Actor Adil Hussain acted in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Kabir Singh. In an interview, Adil had said that he regrets working in the film led by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Sandeep had replied to him on this by saying, 'After doing many art films, you did not get as much popularity as the regret of doing a blockbuster film gave you. I also regret casting you. Now I will save you from shame by changing your face with AI.'

Vikas Divyakirti

Recently, Vikas Divyakirti, a teacher who gives IAS coaching, also said on a stage that films like Animal take our society 10 years back. Such films should not be made. And Vanga also did not remain silent on this as well. He responded to Vikas Divyakirti's statement and said, 'It seems that he is an IAS officer. One can become an IAS by staying in Delhi for 2-3 years, reading 1500 books and appearing in the papers. I am giving this to you in writing. But there is no course or teacher to become a filmmaker or a writer.'

