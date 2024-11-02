Box Office battle: 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' – Who reigns supreme on opening day?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

This Diwali, the Indian film industry witnessed a monumental clash as two major Bollywood films, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on the same day. The pre-release buzz surrounding both films was palpable, resulting in impressive advance bookings. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 topped the pre-ticket sales race, garnering over Rs 17 crore compared to Singham Again’s Rs 15 crore.

Opening day box office results

On their opening day, Singham Again emerged as the clear winner at the box office, collecting Rs 43.50 crores, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 followed with ₹35.50 crores, according to early reports from Sacnilk. These figures indicate a promising start for both films and industry experts are keenly watching their performances over the weekend.

Singham Again shines

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is a significant addition to the Cop Universe franchise. The film features a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone. The strong audience turnout, especially during the evening shows, highlights the film’s appeal, with occupancy rates reaching 75% in the evening and 74% at night.

This film not only marks a successful opener for Ajay Devgn but is also reported to be the biggest opener of his career to date. As the excitement builds, fans are eager to see how the film will fare in the coming days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 holds its ground

The third installment of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise sees Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Ruha Baba, alongside Vidya Balan, who returns as the iconic Manjulika. The film, despite being in direct competition with Singham Again, managed to secure solid box office numbers and is touted as Kartik's highest opener as well.

The combination of horror and comedy, along with a fresh cast including Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri, generated considerable excitement among fans, helping it to perform well despite the competition.

Who dominates the box office?

With Singham Again grossing Rs 43.50 crore and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at Rs 35.50 crore, Ajay Devgn's film has proven to be the box office champion of the day, outperforming Kartik Aaryan’s film by Rs 8 crore. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 put up a strong fight, showcasing the versatility of both films in distinct genres.

As the weekend unfolds, industry analysts are eager to see which film will maintain its momentum and lead the box office race. For now, the eyes of Bollywood fans remain glued to the ticket counters as they await the final numbers.