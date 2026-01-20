Border 2 advance booking: Over 48,000 tickets sold, collection touches Rs 1.55 crore Border 2 records a strong start at the box office with nearly 48,000 advance tickets sold and Rs 1.55 crore collected ahead of its January 23 release.

New Delhi:

There has been some progress in the case of Border 2, and the early reaction to it has been, as expected, very positive. Although the beginning of the official sales of the tickets was scheduled to take place this morning, some sites have already jumped the gun and allowed the purchase of the tickets late last night.

As of now, the number of tickets sold in the major chains of the country (PVRINOX and Cinepolis) stands at about 10,000 in regard to the opening show of the war film, featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol and directed by Anurag Singh, to name a few. Close to 20,000 tickets have also been sold, according to BookMyShow.

Border 2 advance booking collection so far

The production team has already kicked off the early bookings for Border 2 based on the massive response to its release on January 23, and this response has been excellent. Based on a report from Sacnilk, Border 2 has managed to sell almost 48,000 tickets and has collected a sum of Rs 1.55 crore. The total includes block seats, which are Rs 5.85 crore.

Star-studded Border 2 cast driving audience interest

Sunny Deol retains his heroic image from the earlier movie, Varun Dhawan plays an intense role for a change, Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Sunny and Varun for the first time on screen, Ahan Shetty introduces a fresh zest in the movie, Sonam Bajwa lends a touch of elegance to the movie, while Mona Singh plays a pivotal part.

What Border 2 is about and why expectations are high

The audience is quite excited to see the strong bond between these officers who put the country first, out of a mix of stardom. The story is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan War and explores conflict, sacrifice, and bonding between the characters, along with some amazing south-indian-special-effects that replicate the same elements in a modern setting.

