Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend in New York: Report

Image Source : PTI Nargis Fakhri

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has been thrust into the spotlight for reasons unrelated to her career, as her sister, Aliya Fakhri, has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Queens, New York. Aliya, 43, stands accused of setting a two-story garage on fire, leading to the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, 35, and his new friend, Anastasia, 33. The incident, which allegedly stemmed from a fit of jealousy, has shocked the local community.

Alleged crime details

According to reports, Aliya Fakhri set the garage on fire, trapping the two victims inside. They died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries in what District Attorney Melinda Katz described as a "malicious" act. "This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno," Katz stated in her official statement.

Aliya Fakhri was denied bail during her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

Family’s response

While Nargis Fakhri, who rose to fame with her debut film Rockstar in 2011, has yet to publicly comment on the tragic event, her mother has defended Aliya, stating, "I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody."

Nargis's mother further revealed that Aliya had struggled with opioid addiction following a dental mishap, which may have contributed to her behaviour.

Witness account

A witness at the crime scene recalled a disturbing series of events. "We smelled something sweet burning. I don’t know if it was gasoline or what. We ran out, and the couch on the stairs was on fire, and we had to jump over it to get out. Star jumped over with me, but she went back in to save Jacobs," the witness explained. They also added that Aliya had previously threatened to burn Jacobs' house down and that their relationship was abusive.

Details of victims and relationship dynamics

Edward Jacobs, a 35-year-old plumber, and Anastasia Ettienne were reportedly not romantically involved but were friends. According to Edward's mother, the couple had parted ways a year ago, but Aliya reportedly continued to pursue him. Jacob had been working on a property to convert the garage into an apartment, which was the site of the tragic fire.