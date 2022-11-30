Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film overshadowed by Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HARMINDARBOXOFF Bhediya Box Office Collection

Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy had a steady Tuesday after an underwhelming first Monday. The business showed some gains towards the evening and night shows. After opening at Rs 7.48 crore, the film ended its first weekend at Rs 28.55 crore nett. The film looked well made and had a fresh concept but it was not enough to drag the audience to the theaters. However, the growth of the film does show that there is some sort of appreciation and potential but to be in the race, Bhediya has to take a good jump.

Bhediya Box Office Report

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama was released in cinemas on Friday, November 25. However, the film witnessed an almost 50 per cent drop on its first Monday but for Tuesday, Bhediya had a steady collection. According to Box Office India, "Bhediya had a steady Tuesday as collections will be pretty much similar to Monday at aroudn 3-3.25 crore nett but the damage was done by that Monday drop. If the film could sustain at these levels and then similar on second Friday then maybe it can get some sort of respectable collections in the final run but to hold like that is tough ask for a film which has not been liked by the audience."

"The film is the opposite of Drishyam 2 in Mumbai circuit with dull collections and its likely that Drishyam 2 has affected the film in this circuit to the tune of 20-25% but that would hardly have made much of a difference to the overall picture," BOI added.

About Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's new Bollywood film hit the big screen on November 25. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who brought the horror-comedy genre back with Stree (2018), which was a huge success at the box-office. Varun is being praised for his 'brilliant' performance in the film. However, the box office numbers don't look promising. Bhediya, produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

