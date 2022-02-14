Badhaai Do Box Office Day 3: RajKummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy film has low weekend collection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Badhaai Do has an LGBTQ+ theme and stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Badhaai Do, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, has rleased in cinema halls past Friday. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have been paired opoosite each other for the first time in the film which revolves around a lavender wedding of convenience. The movie has an LGBTQ+ theme and has been receiving a positive response from the audience.

Badhaai Do had a slow start as compared to films in the pre-COVID-19 era after opening on Friday, February 11. It showed a positive trend on Saturday and the collections at the ticket window went up around 60-70 per cent, reports Box Office India. This is the first time this sort of growth has come on Saturday, the report shared. Based on the Saturday collections seeing a major jump, chances were that Badhaai Do would be able to pack a decent first-weekend collection.

Staying true to its promise, Badhaai Ho managed to retain the positive upward trend on Sunday as well. BOI said that the film witnessed a jump of around 30-40 per cent and managed to collect around Rs 3.25-3.50 crore nett on the third day of release. The weekend numbers remain low at around Rs 7.50 crore nett but the film has chances to have a run for a couple of weeks ahead of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing on February 25.

The BOI report further said that on Sunday the bulk of the business of Badhaai Do came in the afternoon and early evening which were not affected by curfews. Badhaai Do Friday collections were Rs 1.65 cr, followed by Rs 2.72 cr on Saturday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

It will be interesting to see if Badhaai Do will be able to do good numbers on Monday, which is Valentine's Day. RajKummar also thanked his fans for stepping out to see his film. He shared a transformation pic on Instagram and wrote, "The best feeling in the world is, when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys (sic)."