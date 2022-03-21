Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bachchhan Paandey VS The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar's film struggles while Anupam Kher's film remains strong

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's recently-released 'Bachchhan Paandey ' which has opened to decent numbers, witnessed a slow uprise in its third-day collection. Directed by the movie is currently facing tough competition from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' which has got a great response from not just the audience but alsoac the critics. On its second day, the action-comedy garnered Rs 12 crores while the opposition film managed to rake in 24.80 crores and moved towards Rs 150 crores. Well, on Sunday, the condition remained the same as the buzz of Bachchhan Paandey seems to be affected due to its competitor 'The Kashmir Files.' The film also features Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez collected 11.5-12 crore nett as per early estimates.

As per a report of Box Office India, "Bachchhan Pandey struggled on Sunday as mass belts were already getting Holi advantage on Saturday so never got that big Sunday boost while in the multiplexes it is all about The Kashmir Files. The collections on Sunday will be around 11.5-12 crore nett as per early estimates for weekend of 34-35 crore nett which is a low collection."

Speaking about the collections of The Kashmir Files that have now gone close to the 168 crore nett mark in ten days, it remained limited on Sunday. The BOI report further stated, "The Kashmir Files has grossed around 27-28 crore nett on Sunday as per early estimates which will give it a second weekend of 71 crore nett plus. The growth on Sunday was limited as the multiplexes never really had anyway to go as are near capacity barring the early shows."

Taran Adarsh shared the second day collections of Bachchhan Paandey on Sunday and wrote, ""#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: Rs 25.25 cr. #India biz."

While for The Kashmir Files, he tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that had released in 2014. 'Bachchhan Paandey', which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi was released on March 11. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.