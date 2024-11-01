Baby John: Fans praise Varun Dhawan's 'killer' look in first teaser, check it out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's Baby John teaser first look

The first teaser for Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie, 'Baby John', is making headlines. Recently, the actor shared details about the film, which stars Vamika Gabi alongside him in the lead role. The teaser was released on Friday, and 'Baby John' is set to hit theatres on November 1.

The first look of the teaser is capturing netizens' attention. On the post of Dhawan's teaser, netizens are praising his first look and saying, he's going to kill in the cinema. The teaser of the film will be shown in theatres from November 1 onwards. The film is directed by Kalees.

One user commented on his Instagram post, ''Varun in Action Film is gonna be LIT''. ''AND VARUN DHAWAN ERA Begins'', another user commented. Some are trolling the titles, and criticising the debut. One user wrote, ''I was excited for this movie but when I watched the teaser!!! Why why why did you do remake films we watched there so many times I just hope it’s not a remake.''

Dhawan is busy with Citadel Honey Bunny's promotion OTT series Citadel Honey Bunny, starting on November 7. He was recently spotted at the Kaun Banega Crorepati set. This series is going to be a Hindi remake of Hollywood's superhit series Citadel. Varun Dhawan is playing an important role in the series alongside his co-lead Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Its trailer was recently released, which is also grabbing everyone's attention.

Will Salman Khan be seen in Baby John?

There are a lot of expectations from Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John and the movie is making a lot of headlines. Vamika Gabi is playing the lead role along with Varun. The story of the film is scripted by Sumit Arora and Kalees. Along with both superstars, Salman Khan is going to play an important role in the film. However, Salman Khan's character has not been revealed yet. Soon, the story of the movie and release date will be out.