Netizens troll Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 trailer with rib-tickling memes

Memes on Baaghi 3 are all over the internet

Baaghi 3 trailer starring Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is out. And, netizens too, have flooded social networking sites with their creative memes. Tiger fans have already declared Baaghi 3 a 'blockbuster'. Just like its earlier two instalments, Baaghi 3 is also an out and out action film. However, the film has become the target of trolls due to its similarities with superhero movies and wafer-thin plot.

Twitterati have let their creative juices flow and it can be seen in rib-tickling memes on social media. Nowadays, memes on movie trailers have become a new trend. As soon as the trailer drops, memes are all over the internet. Nevertheless, it allows Twitter to have a field day amidst all the negativity.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi franchise also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in important roles. Baaghi 3 story revolves around two brothers-Ronnie played by Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh as Vikram. Ronnie will do it takes to save Vikram from any difficulty, even it is single-handedly waging a war against a country.

We have compiled some of the best memes on Baaghi 3 that were doing the rounds on social media. Enjoy.

