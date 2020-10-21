Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's next titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The much-hyped Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer has a name. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann expressed joy at starting shooting for the film in his hometown, Chandigarh. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time.Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture of himself posing along with Abhishek and Vaani.

Ayushmann’s fans wished him good luck for the movie. “Ayush bro, you look stunning. All the very best in your hometown, pwetty hooman,” wrote one. “For the first time Ayushman built body rather than hair,” wrote another.

Vaani also shared the pictures and wrote, “It’s time to fall in love!Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.”

The film is reportedly a love story in which Ayushmann plays a ‘cross-functional athlete’. Speaking about the film, Ayushmann earlier told Bombay Times, “Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema today, and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that’s close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer.”

