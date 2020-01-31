Arshad Warsi shares a meme on Coronavirus outbreak. Twitter calls it 'racist, below the belt'

Arshad Warsi shares a meme on Coronavirus outbreak

Arshad Warsi tweeted a meme on Coronavirus outbreak but the joke fell flat on its face. Twitter called out the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor for being insensitive and sharing a racist joke. Soon Twitterati began asking him to delete the tweet. However, there were some who shared a laugh with him though the meme was in bad taste.

The meme has a scene from Arshad's 2003 blockbuster film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Arshad is seen in his character Circuit in the meme who cons and beats up a Chinese tourist to present him as a dead body to his friend. Actually, the joke is that one must beat up Chinese to prevent Coronavirus from spreading. He shared the meme along with the caption, ''My friend just sent me this very valuable info''.

My friend just sent me this very valuable info... pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

''This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd,” wrote a Twitter user. “Delete immediately. We can’t be racist and support attacks on Chinese nationals. Most of northeasterners will be targeted because of this stupid meme,” read another tweet.

India confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country on Thursday. Wuhan University student returned to Kerala and was kept in the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College.

World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. So far 213 people have died in China. The number of confirmed cases in China has gone beyond 9,800 with 15,238 suspected cases at the end of Thursday.