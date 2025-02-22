Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi takes on Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava | Box Office Report Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi struggles at the box office, earning just Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day, while Chhava continues to dominate with over Rs 200 crore in earnings.

Arjun Kapoor’s much-awaited comeback film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which hit theaters on February 21, has struggled to make a significant impact at the box office, despite heavy promotions. The romantic comedy, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, was expected to have a strong opening, but the film’s performance has been lackluster, earning just Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day, according to early reports from Sacnilk.com.

The film’s initial performance is a huge letdown when compared to the ongoing success of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which has been dominating the box office since its release. Chhaava, a film that has already crossed Rs 200 crore in earnings, is drawing in large audiences, leaving Mere Husband Ki Biwi struggling for attention. The romantic comedy’s occupancy rate was also underwhelming, with only 14.12% on its opening day and a slight increase to 22.93% in the evening shows.

Despite all the promotional efforts, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is also up against fierce competition from other releases like the Tamil film Dragon and Hollywood’s Baby Girl. This has further diluted its potential at the box office.

The film, which was made on a Rs 60 crore budget, faces a daunting challenge in recouping its costs. If the film doesn't perform well over the weekend, it may have a tough time breaking even. Fans and industry insiders are closely watching whether Mere Husband Ki Biwi can pick up pace in the coming days or if it will continue to lag behind its competition, especially with Chhava ruling the box office.

For now, the numbers show that Mere Husband Ki Biwi will have to work hard to catch up as Chhaava continues to reign supreme with its impressive collections.