Anshula Kapoor thanks her 'sunshine' Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor for birthday surprise | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANSHULAKAPOOR Anshula Kapoor thanks her 'sunshine' Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor for birthday surprise

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor turned 30 today. The diva rang into her birthday with a little surprise from her sisters Janhvi and Khushi who arrived at her house bearing gifts and 'sunshine.' Taking to Instagram, Anshula penned down a heartfelt note for her sisters for the birthday party even when she was not feeling like celebrating her birthday. She revealed that the surprise brought a big smile to her face. Anshula also shared a video of the decorations which consists of balloons and fairy lights.

Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe."

Janhvi, Khushi, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor surprised Anshula by arriving at her home at midnight to celebrate her birthday. While Khushi opted for T-shirt and rugged denim, Janhvi looked pretty in a dress. Boney Kapoor donned a white Kurta pajama. The father-daughters trio posed for the paparazzi as they reached Anshula Kapoor's home.

Check out the photos-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sanjay Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, who has made her Instagram public last week, also took to her stories to share an adorable photo with Anshula and wished her. The picture is from their cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding and they are seen sharing a hug. Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday my fav." Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI05K Khushi Kapoor wishes Anshula Kapoor on birthday

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and will next be seen in films such as RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2. On the other hand, Anshula Kapoor runs an NGO called Fankind where she gets the Bollywood celebrities to meet fans and raise funds for the needy. During the lockdown, Anshula's Fankind raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners affected by COVID19 for a month. It was done by Arjun Kapoor going on a virtual date with his fans.