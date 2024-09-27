Anjini Dhawan to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 star daughter's who made debut in last 10 years, check their report card

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Star daughter's who made debut in last 10 years

There was a time when a mother had to rebel to launch her daughter in Bollywood. Yes! we are talking about one of the most famous families in the Hindi Film Industry, the Kapoor family. Veteran actor Babita had to put in a lot of effort to make her elder daughter Karisma Kapoor a heroine. But over the years, things have become much easier for star families. Actor Anil Dhawan's granddaughter Anjani Dhawan landed on the big screen this Friday. She also has full support from her Uncle Varun Dhawan. And, the audience is also liking Anjani's first film 'Binny and Family'. Same way another star kid Janhvi Kapoor also marked her Telugu debut today with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1. On the occasion have a look at 7-star kids who chose acting as their profession in the last 10 years. Also, have a look at their report card here.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut in 2023 along with many other star kids. Suhana was seen in the role of Veronica in the OTT platform Netflix's teen musical film 'The Archies'. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana will soon be seen with her father Shah Rukh in Sujoy Ghosh's project 'King'. Currently, she is the brand ambassador of cosmetic company Maybelline and Reliance Retail's beauty brand Tira.

Khushi Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was also a part of Zoya Akhtar's teen musical film 'The Archies'. But she could not leave any special mark with her acting in this film. Khushi has got a chance with another star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan in Dharma Productions' next film 'Nadaniyaan'. Apart from this, she will be seen with Junaid Khan in the remake of a South film. Khushi is the brand ambassador of the e-commerce website Myntra and an American skincare company.

Pashmina Roshan

Music director Rajesh Roshan's daughter and Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina made her debut this year with the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. This film could not create the magic of 'Ishq Vishk' at the box office. Pashmina's screen presence has been amazing and it is believed that if she gets the right story and the right director, she can make a big leap on the big screen. One of her songs with Ayushmann Khurrana is going to be released soon.

Alaya F

Alaya also comes from a film background family. Both her maternal grandfather Kabir Bedi and mother Pooja Bedi have been associated with acting. Alaya started her acting career in the year 2020 with 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. This film starring Alaya and Saif Ali Khan was a flop but people liked Alaya. In a four-year film career, she has done films like 'Freddie', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Shrikant'. However, her search for a superhit film is still on.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey started her career in 2019 with Dharma Productions' film 'Student of the Year 2'. This big-budget film could not work magic at the box office. But Ananya received the Best Debut Filmfare Award for this film and her second film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. In a five-year film career, the actress has about 10 films and a web series to her credit. Ananya is the face of many big international brands. Recently, her web series 'Call Me Bae' has come on Prime, which has received mixed reactions. And, soon she will be seen in the OTT film 'Control'.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the famous star kids. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Kedarnath'. Sara's debut film was a hit. In her six-year film career, Sara has had both successes and disappointments. Sara's recent film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' was released directly on OTT. However, even after giving almost 9 flops in a row, the actor still has films in the pipeline and is the brand ambassador of various brands.

Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's elder Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the year 2018 with the romantic film 'Dhadak'. The failure of this Hindi remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat' messed up her career graph from the very first film. Her hero and co-star in the film was another star kid Ishaan Khattar. Janhvi has done many films till now like 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Roohi', 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', 'Bawaal', 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', but her search for a hit at the box office is still on. His first Telugu film 'Devara Part One' has hit the big screens today.

