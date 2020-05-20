Anil Kapoor 'loved' how Sonam and Anand Ahuja made his wedding anniversary special. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor wished Anil Kapoor and Sunita on their 36th wedding anniversary.

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita completed 36 years of their marriage on Tuesday. As the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood actor celebrated his wedding anniversary at home. However, Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja made the day special for their "mom and dad". Sharing a glimpse of how Sonam and Anand surprised him, Anil shared a video on his Instagram story. He wrote: "Thank you for making our day even more special! @sonamkapoor @anandahuja !! Loved This!"

In the video, Anil's home is seen decorated with balloons, including two of them with 'Mom and Dad' text written.

Sonam and Anand have been giving their fans major couple goals for a long time now.

Recently, Sonam shared a sizzling photo with her husband and appreciated him for handling all her emotions. She wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you."

Earlier, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her luxurious home while in quarantine with husband Anand.

The actress took to Instagram to share 'snapshots of quarantine' giving her fans a glimpse of her uber-stylish Delhi house.

From their swanky bedroom, kitchen, closet to book-shelf, the actress' posts was enough to sum up her quarantine days. The duo has been reading, cooking and spending time with each other during this lockdown period.

