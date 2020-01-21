Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund teaser out. And, our expectations are already soaring high

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund teaser out

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund's teaser is out. Along with it, the makers have announced the release date of the movie. Directed by critically-acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Jhund is a sports drama. The movie is inspired by Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Sharing the teaser of Jhund, Big B wrote on Twitter, ''JHUND .. !! झुंड .. आ गया, आ गया .. !!''.

In the 1 minute 12 seconds teaser, you are welcomed with Big B saying, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye," as a group of boys between the age group of 5-22 walk with enthusiasm on Ajay-Atul's thumping music. They can be seen carrying items like bricks, iron chains, iron rods and cricket bats.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his excitement on Instagram. He wrote, ''I’m so excited for this film. It’s just awesome!!! Presenting the teaser trailer of #Jhund''.

A day before, makers released the first poster of Jhund.

While shooting for Jhund, Big B kept his fans updated with pictures from the sets. The film has been extensively shot in Faridabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Trivandrum.

For the unversed, Vijay Barse is a retired sports professor who helped encouraged slum kids to organize football tournaments. Vijay's concept of 'jhoparpatti football', also referred to as Slum Soccer, has now gained popularity across the country.

Jhund is the first Hindi film of Manjule, who has so far directed critically-acclaimed Marathi movies such as Sairat, Fandry, short-film Pistulya. He received National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director for Pistulya.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan on the sets, producer Savita Hiremath had told Mumbai Mirror that Big B never used to sit in his vanity vans. ''There were no ego hassles or hierarchy. Mr Bachchan was like a father figure to the kids who were from real slums, never sitting in his vanity van but with them. He taught them not just the rules of the game which he knows well, but also about life itself, through stories,'' she said.

T 3014 - NAGPUR .. for 'Jhund' .. the new project by Nagraj , his first in Hindi, the maker of 'Sairat' the Marathi block buster .. a centre of attraction .. and NAGPUR, geographically apparently the centre of geographic India .. may the 2 centres thrive ! pic.twitter.com/e6GGMH3iSP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 3, 2018

Jhund is slated to release on May 8, 2020.