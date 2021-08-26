Chehre Movie: Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANANDPANDIT Chehre Movie: Box Office, Where to Watch, Book Tickets Online

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to set the screens on fire with their phenomenal screen presence in the film Chehre. This is the first time that the two stars have paired together. Chehre is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffry. In the film, the two stars will be pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment. While Big B plays a lawyer, Emraan is a business tycoon. Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Chehre hits the movie theatres on August 27. If you are planning to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here-

What is Chehre Movie Release Date?

August 27, 2021

Where to book Chehre movie tickets?

You can book Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Chehre?

Rumy Jafry

Who are the producers of Chehre movie?

Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited

Who are the writers of Chehre movie 2021?

The screenplay and the dialogues of Chehre have been written by Ranjit Kapoor and Rumy Jafry.

What is the star cast of Chehre movie?

Amitabh Bachchan as Lateef Zaidi

Emraan Hashmi as Sameer Mehra

Krystle D'Souza as Natasha Oswal

Rhea Chakraborty as Aana

Siddhanth Kapoor as Joe

Annu Kapoor as Paramjeet Singh Bhuller

Samir Soni as G. S. Oswal

Dhritiman Chatterjee as Justice Jagdish Acharya

Raghubir Yadav as Hariya Jatav

What is the running time of Chehre?

139 minutes (2 hour 19 minutes)

Who are the Music Directors of Chehre movie?

Vishal–Shekhar and Gourov Dasgupta have composed the soundtrack of the film Chehre while lyrics have been written by Farhan Memon and Rumy Jafry.

What is the budget of Chehre movie?

Chehre film budget has not been disclosed by the makers of the film yet.

How can I see Chehre Movie Trailer?

You can watch Chehre movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

Where to download Chehre movie online?

You can download Chehre movie in HD from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after its online streaming begins.

Where can I watch the Chehre full movie?

Chehre movie has been released in theatres. The film is yet to stream on the OTT platforms. After the official announcement, you will be able to watch it in HD online by purchasing the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix or Disney Plus Hotstar.

Where can I check the review of Chehre movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre movie review on the link given below. Know what is the rating of the film here.

