Ali Fazal finds 'weirdest coincidence' between his uncles and 'Mirzapur'

Actor Ali Fazal has found an uncanny coincidence his two uncles share with the web series "Mirzapur", in which he stars. Ali took to Instagram, where he posted two throwback images of himself along with his uncles, named Babloo and Guddu -- which were also the names of the characters essayed by Ali and actor Vikrant Massey in the series. He wrote: "Pic 1 - Bade mamu , Babloo, Pic 2 - Chhote mamu – Guddu... Sister love! ( yes , its the weirdest coincidence that the two brothers pet names are the same as Mirza) Yes thats me in both pics. Dont laugh."

"Mirzapur" revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness in smalltown Uttar Pradesh. It depicts the rule of local mafia and gang rivalry. Ali played the role of Guddu Pandit, who joins forces with the local don Kaleen bhaiyya, and slowly witnesses his life change dramatically. The second season of the series is slated to be out soon.

Ali is set to host a webinar with educationist Nargish Khambatta, who taught him at Doon School years ago, for young adults to discuss their productivity during lockdown.

In the webinar, Ali will talk of his own life journey, time in lockdown and how he is charting the way ahead.

