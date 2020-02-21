Akshay Kumar's fan wants Sooryavanshi teaser on his birthday. The actor's reply wins the internet

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has created enough buzz much before its release. Film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe will not just mark the reunion of Singham and Simmba but also bring together the pair of Akshay and Katrina after a long time. All these factors have made Akshay fans excited. Recently, when a fan on Twitter asked Akshay for Sooryavanshi trailer as his birthday gift, the actor's reply won the internet.
A day back, a fan tweeted to Akshay urging him to drop Sooryavanshi trailer on his birthday. ''@akshaykumar sir aaj mera birthday hai sir mujhe apka wish nhi chahiye mujhe sooryavanshii ka teaser chahiye,'' wrote the fan. Sedning out his wishes, Akshay assured that Sooryavanshi's trailer will be released soon. ''That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always,'' replied Akshay.
That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always🙏🏻 https://t.co/anH6g4zkvh— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2020
Earlier, sharing a behind-the-scene photo with Sooryavanshi's leading lady Katrina Kaif, Akshay shared a special message for her. ''If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS,'' he wrote on Instagram.
Rohit Shetty, Katrina and Akshay have been keeping their fans engaged by dropping BTS photos and videos from the sets of their film.
View this post on Instagram
As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham. I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe. And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture - Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know...All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO! ❤️ @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @karanjohar @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies #capeofgoodfilms #sooryavanshi #golmaalfive
View this post on Instagram
#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020! @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @saraalikhan95 @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @rohitshettypicturez #CapeOfGoodFilms @tseries.official
Rohit Shetty gave the first glimpse of Sooryavanshi in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer 2018 film Simmba. Since then, fans have been eager to catch Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay Devgn in a film together.
Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Bhatena, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The cop drama is slated to be released on March 27, 2020.