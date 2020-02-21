Akshay Kumar's fan wants Sooryavanshi teaser on his birthday. The actor's reply wins the internet

Akshay Kumar's reply to a fan asking for Sooryavanshi teaser on his birthday wins the internet

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has created enough buzz much before its release. Film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe will not just mark the reunion of Singham and Simmba but also bring together the pair of Akshay and Katrina after a long time. All these factors have made Akshay fans excited. Recently, when a fan on Twitter asked Akshay for Sooryavanshi trailer as his birthday gift, the actor's reply won the internet.

A day back, a fan tweeted to Akshay urging him to drop Sooryavanshi trailer on his birthday. ''@akshaykumar sir aaj mera birthday hai sir mujhe apka wish nhi chahiye mujhe sooryavanshii ka teaser chahiye,'' wrote the fan. Sedning out his wishes, Akshay assured that Sooryavanshi's trailer will be released soon. ''That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always,'' replied Akshay.

That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always🙏🏻 https://t.co/anH6g4zkvh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2020

Earlier, sharing a behind-the-scene photo with Sooryavanshi's leading lady Katrina Kaif, Akshay shared a special message for her. ''If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS,'' he wrote on Instagram.

Rohit Shetty, Katrina and Akshay have been keeping their fans engaged by dropping BTS photos and videos from the sets of their film.

Rohit Shetty gave the first glimpse of Sooryavanshi in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer 2018 film Simmba. Since then, fans have been eager to catch Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay Devgn in a film together.

Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Bhatena, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The cop drama is slated to be released on March 27, 2020.