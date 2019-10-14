Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar introduces Sharak Kelkar as Suryabhan a.k.a. Michael

Sharad Kelkar first look from Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar took to his introduce actor Sharad Kelkar's character Suryabhan urf Michael Bhai from their upcoming film Housefull 4. He shared a motion poster of Sharad's character from the film, sharing the post, Akshay wrote, Khulega 1419 ke SURYABHAN urf 2019 ke MICHAEL BHAI ka raaz, Iss Diwali !

Sharad also shared Suryabhan's look on his Instagram he wrote, Mai SURYABHAN se MICHAEL BHAI kaise bana? Yeh jaan ne ke liye sirf 12 din ka hoga intezaar​

The fourth installment of Akshay Kumar's successful Housefull franchise is set to release on Diwali, fans of the superstar have been eagerly waiting to watch the film as the film created a buzz with its interesting trailer. Akshay recently shared an intresting song from the film which features his character Bala from the film. Have a look

The trailer of the film suggests that the story is based on the concept of reincarnation and it will be set in two different time zone showing the life of character in both the time-space. Apart from Akshay, the film stars a big star cast that include the names of Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbandha, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, among others. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is set to hit the theaters on October 25.