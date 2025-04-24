A look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's decade-long love story | Birthday Special Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021. Before marriage, both were in a relationship for about 10 years. Scroll further to know about their love story.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. David Dhawan's son started his career with the film 'Student of the Year' in the year 2012 and later gave several superhit films. Today, on the special occasion of his birthday, we tell you the love story of Varun Dhawan. Did you know that Varun met his girlfriend at a basketball court? Yes, the love at first sight for the actor happened in a sports arena and after staying by one another through thick and thin, the couple tied the knot after a decade of dating.

Made the relationship public after 10 years

Varun first met Natasha Dalal during his study days. They saw each other for the first time on the basketball court and fell in love at first sight. When Varun proposed to Natasha, she refused not 1 but 3-4 times. After this, Natasha also finally said yes. The two were in a relationship for about 10 years and in the year 2018, Varun revealed their relationship to the public. In the year 2018, Varun spoke openly about his real-life leading lady in an episode of Coffee with Karan when he was sitting on the couch with Katrina Kaif. The actor also confirmed that things are quite serious and he hopes to marry Natasha someday.

Tied the knot in 2021

On January 24, 2021, Varun and Natasha got married in a grand yet private ceremony at a resort called The Mansion House in Alibaug. Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm as fans saw the newlyweds together and in matching ivory outfits. It was truly heartwarming to see the couple move on with their happiness. After 3 years of married life, in February last year, Varun and Natasha announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. After this, they became parents of a daughter. The couple had a daughter named Lara in June 2024.

