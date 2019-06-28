Friday, June 28, 2019
     
The Lion King Hindi Trailer: Mufasa in Shah Rukh Khan’s magical voice imparts wisdom to Simba in Disney film

The Lion King brings in the story of Simba and his journey from a cub to the King of the jungle.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2019 14:01 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE

The Lion King Hindi Trailer: Mufasa in Shah Rukh Khan’s magical voice imparts wisdom to Simba in Disney film

The trailer of the much-anticipated Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King has finally been released by the makers and it is Shah Rukh Khan’s magical voice that does all the wonders. He has given his voice to the character of Mufasa while his son Aryan Khan’s voice will be behind the character of Simba. The one-minute-fourteen-seconds long trailer shows SRK delivering the dialogues for the film.

The film brings in the story of Simmba and his journey from a cub to the King of the jungle. The trailer did not have Simba speaking which means that the fans will have to wait for Aryan’s voice. Meanwhile, Mufasa is seen giving life-lessons to son Simba. Check out the trailer here:

The film will release on July 19 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages and is directed by Jon Favreau. In the English version, Donald Glover plays the role of Simba, Beyonce plays Nala, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are dubbing for Pumba and Timon, John Oliver as Zazu, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Talking about the Hindi version, Ashish Vidyarthi will play Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, Sanjay Mishra plays Pumbaa and Asrani is Zazu.

