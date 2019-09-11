Taapsee Pannu to play Amrita Pritam? Actress clarifies

Image Source : Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has denied reports that said she was set to play Amrita Pritam in a biopic. On Tuesday, sections of the entertainment media, mistook Pannu's social media post quoting the legendary author-poet to rashly assume she was to play Pritam in Anubhav Sinha's underproduction "Thappad".

It is, however, not true.

"It's sad that the majority don't bother to read and interpret my Tweet efficiently enough. Nor connect it with what I posted just a day before the post on Amrita Pritam. It's sad that I have to spell it out so obviously to you," the actress said.

Taapsee said she would be far more open in admitting it if she were to really play Amrita Pritam.

"It's sad that people think I will write such a cryptic post if I am portraying that magnificent character on screen. So, sadly but honestly, the truth is Amrita is the name of my character in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad and since her name has a certain connect with Amrita Pritam I used a quote that's written by her but reflects in my character Amrita's life in Anubhav Sir's film," she cleared the air.