Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah team cleans up shoot location in Kargil post filming

Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting in Kargil for his movie Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting in untouched locations of Kargil for his film Shershaah. The movie based on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra also stars Kiara Advani as female. Shershaah directed by Vishnu Vardhan is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Sidharth has been constantly sharing updates from the sets and keeping his fan following engaged by posting BTS photos and videos.

However, recently what Shershaah team did post-shoot is something to be applauded and followed by other members of the film fraternity. When a Twitter page of local news took to the micro-blogging site to write, ''We glad to share this news that bollywood team with @SidMalhotra has fulfilled the responsibility and cleaned the entire spot where debris was leftover after the film shoot at choskore hill #Kargil. Appreciate the sense of responsibility'', the actor responded by saying, ''These are recent pictures of our shoot location post shoot here in #Kargil .Have always made sure that because of us the environment doesn't get polluted. Mother earth is equally precious to me #Respect #MotherNature''.

Earlier in an interview with India Today.in, Sidharth opened up on the biopic. ''It was through Shabbir Boxwala, who was the original producer and knows the family really well. They gave him the rights to make a story on their loved one. I met them around 2.5-3 years ago in a very casual meeting and found out the story about him. Since then, I have met them multiple times and we started shooting the film. There is a lot of responsibility and commercials aside, I just hope and pray that when they see the film, they will be happy and proud of what we did," he had said.

For uninitiated, Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his exemplary courage during Kargil War. He martyred at a young age of 24.