Saif Ali Khan on 10 years of Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan's film Aaj Kal isn’t continuation of my film

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's most loved movie Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali has completed 10 years. The songs of the movie have become quite popular. As the movie completes 10 years, Imtiaz Ali shares the post. Imtiaz Ali is coming up with the sequel of the movie Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

According to a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he doesn't find any connection between Love Aaj Kal and Aaj Kal. According to him, these two are different stories. He said, "I don’t see it as a continuation. If it had been [a continuation], I think that’s a producer’s thought, and I probably would have produced it for her or something like that. That’s just not how it has come about. Imtiaz should probably try and make one of every 10 years, calling it Aaj Kal with different actors! I’m hoping it is a different story, though."

He goes on to say that Sara playing the role in Imtiaz Ali's movie does not impact him. He said, "If Sara is a part of it, I see no relation between the two movies. Maybe that’s because I don’t view the profession as legacy-based. I just think she is an interesting personality on screen. Sara is very smart, and has her own lovely ideas about things; so it’s refreshing to talk to her."

Saif Ali Khan said, "I think, if anything, it’s Imtiaz’s franchise and his legacy that perhaps he is taking forward. I was just a part of it. I don’t think LAK is my legacy at all. I don’t think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward [either]..."

Imtiaz Ali too spoke about his movies. He said, "I built a fabulous work relationship with Deepika. Saif was so much fun during the shoot. There are so many stories..."

He narrated an incident when he was called by Yash Chopra after watching Love Aaj Kal. He said, "I had rushed away from the room I was in, and went to the balcony to hear very carefully what he was saying. He liked the film; that was a great moment for me.,"

Love Aaj Kal was released in 2009 starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Aaj Kal which is rumoured to be the sequel of Love Aaj Kal is set to release in the year 2020 around Valentine's Day.

