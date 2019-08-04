Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra will soon be joined by Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari for The Girl On The Train.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2019 16:00 IST
Representative News Image

Parineeti Chopra 

Actress Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train". The movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed "TE3N" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Dasgupta tweeted on Saturday night: "Hopping on to a train ride today with Parineeti Chopra, soon to be joined by Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari." Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she shared the film's clapboard.

The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The Hollywood film was based on author Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKishore Kumar Birth Anniversary Special: Romantic Songs Of Iconic Singer; Where to Watch And Download Next Story  