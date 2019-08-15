Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Independence Day 2019: When Bollywood celebs won us over with unique tricolour ideas (In Pics)

It’s been 73 years since India gained independence from the British rule. With the entire nation coloured in the nationalistic cheer, how can Bollywood be left far behind? The biggest of stars, despite their busy schedules, have taken out time to wish their countrymen in their own characteristic style. Several stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day and saluted the brave men and women who fought valiantly for the country. There has always been a great connection when it comes to Bollywood and patriotism. From several films such as Border, Uri to songs like Ae Watan, Bollywood has always played a major role in saluting the nation.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2019, let's have a look at all the times that Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and the others impressed us with unique tricolour ideas.

When Salman Khan and brothers formed tricolour

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture of him and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail on Twitter today.

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

May you prosper and grow forever. pic.twitter.com/iE5dnwNS2V — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2019

Priyanka Chopra's tricolour dupatta

Priyanka Chopra might be acting in Hollywood films and spending most of her time in USA, but her love for the country has not diminished one bit. The Quantico actress, in the past, posted a picture wearing a tricolour dupatta in style.

Priyanka Chopra

Baahubali figures wave Indian flag

Not just celebrities, the official handle of Baahubali earlier shared this lovely picture of the toys of the characters Baahubali and Bhallaladeva with the Indian flag.

Baahubali

Swara Bhasker's tricolour bangles

Actress Swara Bhasker once flaunted tricolour bangles in style.

Swara Bhasker

Taimur Ali Khan in tricolour t-shirt

Independence Day got cuter when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan was seen dressed in a tri-colour t-shirt.

{img-15929}

Riteish Deshmukh all set to celebrate Independence Day

Riteish Deshmukh

