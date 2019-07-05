Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Farhan Akhtar starts prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan

Farhan Akhtar starts prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan

Farhan and Rakeysh to team up after six years for Toofan, the last film which they did together 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was a blockbuster!

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 18:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Farhan Akhtar starts prepping for Rakeysh Mehra's Toofan

Actor Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile person in the industry. From acting, directing, production, playback singing to television hosting, he can do anything with sheer grace. The 45-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood by working as an assistant director in Late Yash Chopra's directorial Lamhe and Himalay Putra which was produced by Vino Khanna.

He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Rock On! and he won a second National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi as a producer. Farhan also won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Actor Farhan Akhtar has started prepping for the upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan on Friday shared a video of himself on Instagram. In the clip, the actor is seen boxing.

"Slow. Speed. Slow. Power. Slow. Speed. Burn baby burn. ‘Toofan' in the making," he captioned the video.  Farhan once again has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" and will be seen playing a boxer.

The two last collaborated together for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. 

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures. 

Currently, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming film The Sky is Pink, which is helmed by Shonali Bose also starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMalaika Arora makes Arjun Kapoor look good Next Story  