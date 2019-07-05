Farhan Akhtar starts prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar starts prepping for Rakeysh Mehra's Toofan

Actor Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile person in the industry. From acting, directing, production, playback singing to television hosting, he can do anything with sheer grace. The 45-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood by working as an assistant director in Late Yash Chopra's directorial Lamhe and Himalay Putra which was produced by Vino Khanna.

He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Rock On! and he won a second National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi as a producer. Farhan also won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Actor Farhan Akhtar has started prepping for the upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan on Friday shared a video of himself on Instagram. In the clip, the actor is seen boxing.

"Slow. Speed. Slow. Power. Slow. Speed. Burn baby burn. ‘Toofan' in the making," he captioned the video. Farhan once again has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" and will be seen playing a boxer.

The two last collaborated together for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.

Currently, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming film The Sky is Pink, which is helmed by Shonali Bose also starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.