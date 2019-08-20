Image Source : INSTAGRAM Batla House box office collection Day 5: John Abraham's film to cross Rs 50 crore

Batla House clashed with Mission Mangal as both the movies released on August 15, 2019. Thus, there were assumptions that John Abrham's movie might not run successfully at the box office. However, the case turned entirely different. Batla House managed to impress the audience with the uniqueness of its plot, characters, climax and theme. The movie has been able to touch almost Rs 50 crore in four days.

#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend... Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4... Faring better in #DelhiUP... Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Batla House got a rise on the weekend and it managed to earn heavy money on Sunday. Thus, in five days, the movie is expected to cross Rs 50 crore. It is assumed that Batla House will near around Rs 55 crore on its fifth day of release. John Abraham's latest release Batla House is having a great run at the box office and has crossed Rs 50 crore in five days.

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is based on September 18, 2008 between the Delhi Police and alleged terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen.

According to India Tv critic Tripti Karki, "This John Abraham starrer is a gripping and intense movie, which surely makes for a good Independence Day watch. True to its genre, there is mystery and thriller, which will keep you engaged all the way. "

