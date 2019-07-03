Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's hard-hitting social drama earns Rs 3.67 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15

Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has managed to do a decent business despite Kabir Singh frenzy. Anubhav Singh, who has earlier delivered hard-hitting Mulk has dealt with another untouched subject in his latest directorial. The movie based on deep-rooted caste prejudices in Indian society is basking in the success because of strong word of mouth. The movie is receiving flak from certain right-wing outfits. The shows have been stalled in Roorkee following protests. Earlier, shows were halted in Kanpur, however, now it has been resumed. The movie has earned Rs 24.01 crore in four days. Maintaining its strong grip and steady pace on day 5, Article 15 made Rs 3.67 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put Article 15's latest box office collection. ''#Article15 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Biz was affected in #Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall... Metros are trending well... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 27.68 cr. India biz,'' he wrote.

For unversed, Article 15 based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. It also draws inspiration from Badaun gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh and deals with caste discrimination.

Ayushmann who plays the role of young cop Ayan Ranjan posted in a remote area of Uttar Pradesh, Lalgaon is delighted with the warm response of audience. "It was an emotionally draining role and I gave it my all. I'm delighted that my work is being liked by audiences who want to see good and quality cinema,'' he said in a statement,

Meanwhile, Article 15 has bagged Audience Award at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). The 10th edition of the UK and Europe's South Asian film festival, supported by the Bagri Foundation and the British Film Institute (BFI), opened with Anubhav Sinha's uncomfortable investigative thriller Article 15 on June 20. Reacting to the same, the director said, ''I am delighted to have won the LIFF Audience Award," Anubhav Sinha said in a statement. "So happy that the film actually connected with Indians abroad and with non-Indians alike, who are not facing this version of inequality on a daily basis.

The investigative thriller also features Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

