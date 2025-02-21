Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava shatters box office records, crosses Rs 200 crore in just a week Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, a historical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office in just seven days, becoming a major success.

Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has created a massive buzz at the box office. In just seven days, the film has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark, with a total collection of Rs 219.75 crore, according to Sacnilk's trade report.

The film's remarkable performance kicked off with an impressive opening of Rs 31 crore on its first Friday. The weekend followed suit, earning Rs 37 crore on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore on Sunday. The momentum continued into the weekdays, with Rs 24 crore on Monday, Rs 25.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 32 crore on Wednesday (boosted by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday in Maharashtra), and an estimated Rs 22 crore on Thursday.

Chhaava has garnered significant attention, especially in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with occupancy rates of 43.5% and 58.75% in Mumbai and Pune, respectively. The film’s success has made it Vicky Kaushal's second highest-grossing film, trailing only Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned Rs 244 crore. At its current pace, Chhaava is on track to surpass Uri’s lifetime earnings in just a few days.

Recognising its cultural significance, the film's impact has extended beyond the box office. Madhya Pradesh and Goa have announced that Chhaava will be tax-free in their states. Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the film, which honours the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, deserves recognition through such a gesture.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava showcases an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and others. With its continued success, the film is poised to break more records and become a defining hit of 2025, with expectations to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in the coming weeks.