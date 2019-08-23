Friday, August 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bhojpuri News
  5. Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav's song Murli Ki Dhun Sunke goes viral on Janmashtami

Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav's song Murli Ki Dhun Sunke goes viral on Janmashtami

Read In Hindi

On Janmashtami, one of the famous songs by Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav goes viral. Listen to his song here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2019 8:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : YOUTUBE

Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav's song Murli Ki Dhun Sunke goes viral on Janmashtami

Though this song is not the latest song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, yet people are listening to his song on repeat mode. He has sung this song few years ago and it's going viral now. This song is getting viral on social media. Not only Bhojpuri fans, people speaking other language are also listening to this song. Talking about the song, Khesari Lal Yadav has sung the song with Pamela Jain and Khushboo Jain. 

The special thing about this song is Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen playing flute in this song. This is making the fans happy and excited. the lyrics of the song are written by Pyarelal Yadav. 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKaun Banega Crorepati 11: Whose feet did Amitabh Bachchan touch for blessings? Next Story  