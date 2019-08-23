Image Source : YOUTUBE Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav's song Murli Ki Dhun Sunke goes viral on Janmashtami

Though this song is not the latest song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, yet people are listening to his song on repeat mode. He has sung this song few years ago and it's going viral now. This song is getting viral on social media. Not only Bhojpuri fans, people speaking other language are also listening to this song. Talking about the song, Khesari Lal Yadav has sung the song with Pamela Jain and Khushboo Jain.

The special thing about this song is Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen playing flute in this song. This is making the fans happy and excited. the lyrics of the song are written by Pyarelal Yadav.